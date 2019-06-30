Jordan Henderson deserves an enormous amount of credit to get to where he is today.

Liverpool signed the then 20-year-old from Sunderland for £20 million in 2011, with him often operating on the right side of midfield in the early stages of his Anfield career.

Four years later, he was named as the club captain, taking over from the legendary Steven Gerrard.

Whoever followed in the footsteps of Gerrard was always going to have a difficult task.

Gerrard was arguably the best player in the club’s history and Henderson initially struggled to fill the massive gap he left in Liverpool’s midfield.

But despite the constant criticism from many fans - both Liverpool and rival supporters - Henderson is still at Anfield.

He’s the club’s longest serving player and, on June 1, lifted the Champions League trophy after helping his side beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid.

It means Henderson will now go down in Liverpool’s history.

It’s certainly a night he won’t forget.

And he’s made sure of that.

That’s because images are going viral of Henderson’s new Champions League-themed tattoo.

Tweets appear to show that Henderson has got a tattoo of the Champions League trophy with the date 01/06/19 underneath it.

The image shows his thigh is bandaged, presumably where his new tattoo is.

One thing is for sure, Liverpool fans are loving their captain’s ink.

Earlier this week, Gerrard was asked whether he was jealous of Henderson lifting the European Cup - a trophy Gerrard lifted in 2005. However, the Ranger manager insisted he was 'delighted' for him.

"How could I be jealous of Jordan lifting the trophy? He’s my mate," Gerrard said.

"I am tight with Jordan and we played together for many years with Liverpool and England.

"I was delighted for him and it was so deserved, there is no better professional than Jordan.

"You get out of this game what you put in, so if you go on that then he certainly deserves it."