Man United value crashes by over a billion after a torrid 2018/19 campaign

Manchester United have already been active in the summer transfer window, with Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka making the move to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has publicly said that he is looking to the future and it seems that the transfers made so far are doing exactly that.

The Red Devils finished sixth last season, a massive 32 points off their sky blue neighbours, Manchester City. 

But possibly what's more important, is that if there were a point system for style of play, the gap would be even larger.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, United have won an FA Cup, a League Cup and a Europa League, which for most English sides would be a respectable return, but a trophy laden time under the Scot, this has hit fans hard.


Last season was not only tumultuous on the pitch, but also off it.

The financial consequences have been huge for the club, according to shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

United shares were trading at $27.70 (£21.82) as early as last August – valuing the club at £3.51bn.

On Friday evening new figures revealed a huge drop to  $18.08 (£14.24). This give the club a new value of £2.25bn.

That means the club's overall value has plummeted by an astonishing £1.26bn - a percentage decrease of just over 35 percent.

The stock exchange meltdown will no doubt heap pressure on current owners, the Glaziers, who controversially bought the club for £790m back in 2003.

If United are to make anymore signings, these could turn out to be crucial in turning the club's domestic and financial fortunes around.

Despite a huge decrease in the overall club value, their sheer stature remains, meaning a sizable transfer pot will still be available to sign the likes of Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and co.

