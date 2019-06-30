WWE

Cody Rhodes takes an unprotected chair shot to the head from Shawn Spears at AEW Fyter Fest.

Cody Rhodes takes an unprotected chair shot to the head at AEW Fyter Fest

All Elite Wrestling continues to gain traction and attention, but following Fyter Fest last night in Daytona Beach, it wasn't all for the right reasons.

Jon Moxley made his official debut in AEW with a victory over Joey Janela and his feud with Kenny Omega was furthered following the conclusion of the main event.

But it was what happened to Cody Rhodes which drew a lot of outcry and debating on social media throughout the night.

Rhodes and Allin fought to a 20-minute time limit draw in a great match, which protected both wrestlers in the process.

But what came next was pretty shocking for a modern-day, mainstream wrestling promotion.

Shawn Spears, the former Tye Dillinger of WWE, made his way to the ring to get revenge on Rhodes for his comments on him in the Road to Fyter Fest series, where he said Spears could make a good 'player/coach' in AEW.

Spears whacked Rhodes with a steel chair, but it was the nature of the shot that shocked fans - it was an unprotected chair shot to the head.

True to form it left Rhodes with a huge gash to the back of his head and needed the support of several wrestlers to guide him backstage - with legendary commentator Jim Ross putting over on commentary how serious AEW deals with concussions.

AEW tweeted not long after that Rhodes needed 12 stitches to close the wound but that he was not concussed, which was a positive sign at least.

Cody Rhodes was left with a big gash on the back of his head following Shawn Spears' chair shot

In the post-even media scrum, it was stated that the chair Spears used on Rhodes was supposed to be 'gimmicked', but something went wrong which led to Cody taking a painful shot.

But there's been much debate on whether or not they really needed to go down the route of an unprotected head shot.

It's doubtful that AEW will make it a regular thing though, considering the lawsuits that WWE have been hit with over concussions and wrestlers who have been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy due to chair shots.

And if the public outcry is anything to go by, it won't ever happen again.

