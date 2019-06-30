Football

Today marks the final day of David Moyes' six-year contract at Manchester United

You get the impression that it’s something of a new era at Manchester United this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is getting ready for his first full season in charge at Old Trafford with the club clearly seeking young, exciting British talent.

Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have already arrived and there will no doubt be more to follow.

But it’s not the first time the club have attempted to bring in a new era in recent years.

Following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement after the 2012/13 season, David Moyes was hired.

Moyes was dubbed ‘The Chosen One’ and was handed a six-year contract.

But the Scot lasted just 10 months before he was sacked.

And, incredibly, today marks the final day of Moyes’ original six-year contract.

During that time, Ryan Giggs has taken over as interim manager, they’ve hired and fired Louis van Goal, hired and fired Jose Mourinho and now Ole is at the wheel.

They may have won an FA Cup, a League Cup and a Europa League during that time but they’ve also gone from seventh to sixth in the league table.

They’ve also spent £765 million on 25 players.

As for Moyes, he been sacked from Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham during that time and is now looking for a new job.

It’s not been a great six years for United or Moyes really, has it?

Perhaps now, though, come July 1 the Moyes curse will finally be over for United.

It's haunted them for six years since Ferguson left but, now that his original contract is finally over, the Red Devils can rise again.

