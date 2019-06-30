Cristiano Ronaldo turned 34 earlier this year but he shows no signs of slowing down.

In his debut season for Juventus, he scored 28 goals in all competitions helping the Old Lady seal the Serie A title and the Supercoppa Italian.

Then, this summer, he lifted the UEFA Nations League with Portugal.

But there’s no chance he’s even thinking about retiring in the coming years.

Ronaldo is still in incredible shape and has worked extremely hard to stay that way into his thirties.

Yet another example of Ronaldo’s dedication was posted on social media this weekend.

The five-time Ballon d’Or is back in Portugal and has been training with fellow countryman Francis Obikwelu.

Obikwelu is a former sprinter who is the European 100m record holder and also claimed a silver medal at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

Ronaldo posted a video of him working on his acceleration on a track, writing: “It was a great experience to train with my friend @francisobikwelu on track.”

It just sums up quite how hard Ronaldo works to be the very best.

That little improvement in speed and acceleration could be the difference between getting half-a-yard away from a defender to score an all-important goal.

It’s that dedication that has seen Ronaldo compete with Lionel Messi as the best player in the world.

Many of Ronaldo’s teammates past and present have told stories of just how hard Ronaldo works off-the-pitch.

One of those stories was told by Juve teammate Blaise Matuidi.

Juventus had just beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford back in November and Ronaldo’s first thought upon his return to Italy was to get back in the gym.

"We came back from Manchester by plane and we were very tired," Matuidi explained.

"The next morning, I found him in the gym and he told me that he had to keep working. ‘He is 33-years-old, but he is really an example.

"It’s just fabulous, a real example. When I see him I understand that there are no shortcuts in football."

It’s a lesson to all of us.

“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard.”