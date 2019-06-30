Kayfabe is an important thing when it comes to wrestling, but in recent years it seems to be decreasing in WWE with every passing week.

In some tragic cases such as superstar deaths in the past, kayfabe was put on hold for wrestlers to pay their respects, but since the 'Reality Era' set in, it's become a common thing to see faces and heels interact, especially away from the ring.

And in the most extreme case, Roman Reigns revealed his real name on Monday Night Raw when he told the world he was battling leukaemia.

Social media has played a huge part in kayfabe-breaking moments - on Instagram you can see superstars mingling on tours of the world when they're in-character supposed to be feuding.

And even The Undertaker has succumbed to the worlds of Twitter and Instagram, he now even advertises certain products and services.

It's a sign of the ever-changing wrestling world - and something WWE superstar Drew McIntyre isn't necessarily a fan of.

Speaking on Sam Roberts' podcast, McIntyre believes that some wrestlers have lost their mystique simply by using social media, and that certain acts are 'not becoming of a WWE superstar'.

"Kurt Angle was willing to do that for me and Baron Corbin to get us over. I assure you I did not tweet, 'Thank you to my buddy Kurt for that,' with my arm around him pointing at the camera, a lot of people do," said McIntyre, per WrestlingInc.

"It is not good business; the mystique is gone. A lot of the lessons I learned outside the company were more business than anything.

"A lot of it is what have we lost and what has changed. As much good as there is [in social media], as much as it has brought us all together, certain circumstances where it is really cool and should be done, it is not making people seem as larger than life.

"The key is tapping into something that people can get genuinely annoyed with.

"Whenever I get to opportunity on Raw to do that, it drives people crazy. A lot of people just say things for the likes, retweets and all the fans just going along with that.

"They [fans] are just saying positive things about people they don't necessarily care about to get a like or retweet. The superstars will like and retweet it and to me, it is not becoming of a WWE superstar."

The simple fact of the matter is that kayfabe will never be the same as what it was 20 years ago because social media is pushed so hard by promotions like WWE.

Sure Vince McMahon could be stricter on what his superstars broadcast to the world, but by now everyone knows the in and outgoings of WWE business, and that it is too late to go back to a model where kayfabe is key.