Manchester United fans have been searching long and hard for any signs of hope that a change is actually in motion for the crestfallen club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have failed to yet again to finish in the Champions League spots and find themselves desperate to reinvigorate the squad through a plethora of signings.

Two have already been made through Aaron Wan Bissaka and Daniel James, but there is still more work to be done.

Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba could be out the door in the coming weeks, with morale in the dressing room still seemingly mixed.

United fans have also been less than pleased by some of the players antics on social media considering their disappointing campaign, most notably Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford, the latter is to receive a mammoth new deal worth £250,000 a week.





However, with the signing of the 21-year-old Crystal Palace full back, United have shown a sense of forward thinking for the first time in quite a while, focusing their signings on looking to the future.

Speaking of the future, it seems as if Man United are altering their approach to snapping up players.

As the club have put two job adverts up in particular that have sparked quite the interest from fans, and that is a first team scout in France and a first team scout in Spain.

It's safe to say, that the red of Manchester have fallen off the radar when it comes to snapping up big players and have decided to turn to young, promising players that will hopefully serve them well for years to come.

From this news it looks like France and Spain are two countries that will be looked at closely for potential buys.

Many United fans have jokingly said they will apply for the role due to their many years experience as a manager on the computer game; Football Manager.

However, it's hard to believe that taking Leyton Orient from the National League to the Premier League in the virtual world will be quite enough.

It's impossible to say whether this will make any difference to United's success in transfer windows moving forward, but at the very least it is a statement of and progression.