The United States Women’s National Team are living up to their title as the best team in the world at the 2019 World Cup in France.

Jill Ellis’ side won all three of their group games, scoring 18 goals in the process, and are through to the semi-final after wins against Spain and hosts France.

The US women only know success. They are defending world champions and will consider it a failure if they aren’t lifting the trophy on July 7.

Their form has drawn plenty of comparisons with the US men, who are ranked 30th in the world.

Whereas the USWNT are preparing for a World Cup semi-final, the men’s team failed to reach the 2018 World Cup.

Not only are the women more successful than their male counterparts but US women’s football games generate more revenue than US men’s, too.

The Wall Street Journal found that between 2016 and 2018, women’s games generated approximately $50.8m in revenue. Compare that to $49.9m for men’s games across the same period.

US Women's shirt Nike's top seller

And the support for the women becomes painstakingly clear from a tweet from Nike Senior Director Heidi Burgett.

According to Burgett, the USA women’s home shirt is the highest-selling shirt for the American company in one season.

Burgett’s tweet will only spark more discussion surrounding the pay gap between the US men’s and women’s teams.

The Guardian found that the women’s team had each earned $90,000 in bonuses before their quarter-final win over France, but that figure would have been $550,000 each were they entitled to the same bonus structure as their men’s counterparts.

US Soccer argue that the differences come down to FIFA. The world governing body offered total prize money of $400m at the men’s 2018 World Cup, compared with just $30m for the ongoing women’s tournament in France.

The fact that the women’s shirt is outselling the men’s adds just more ammo to the argument that the men deserve to be paid more.