Mohamed Salah scored a superb free-kick for Egypt in their Africa Cup of Nations tie against Uganda.

The Liverpool forward curled home from 25 yards to give the Pharaohs the lead in their final group game.

It was Salah's second goal of the tournament following his goal against DR Congo.

The 27-year-old's tournament has been affected by his involvement in the off-field controversy surrounding teammate Amr Warda.

Warda was kicked out of the Egypt team after being accused of sexual harassment of several women online.

Salah tweeted his support for Warda, writing: "Women must be treated with the utmost respect. 'No' means 'no'.

"Those things are and must remain sacred. I also believe that many who make mistakes can change for the better and shouldn’t be sent straight to the guillotine, which is the easiest way out.

"We need to believe in second chances... we need to guide and educate. Shunning is not the answer."

Salah's goal v Uganda

With goals in his past two matches, it's clear that Salah isn't letting the controversy affect him. Check out his goal against Uganda below.