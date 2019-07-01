Reports that Bayern Munich and their chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge might lead the creation of a European Super League have been rife since late 2018.

Rummenigge has denied the claims but that hasn’t stopped rumours circulating that Europe’s biggest clubs might create a year-round competition that offers the quality, competitiveness and lucrative rewards of the Champions League.

According to documents released last year by German newspaper Der Spiegel, 11 elite teams could form their own separate league by 2021.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are the clubs mentioned.

Of course, there would be implications for the Champions League as well as the Europe’s domestic leagues.

There are many who oppose the idea, though, and among them is Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

In an interview with Catalan daily newspaper Ara, Guardiola expressed his belief that a breakaway league would ‘kill’ domestic football.

Pep: Super League is a bad idea

"I do not agree much with the idea. Someone should explain to me [why it's a good idea],” Guardiola said, per Goal.

"If it happens we'll kill the leagues. If Barca and Madrid go and they do not play against Espanyol, who will follow the league? The Spanish league will die.

"In England they are very intelligent, the grounds of the fourth division are full. England will not let this essence of local football die."

Guardiola’s three-year spell at Manchester City has been a huge success but his failure to land the Champions League continues to be a talking point.

City are yet to reach the semi-final under Guardiola, but he still appreciates the format of the tournament and doesn’t see an alternative European competition as beneficial.

"Part of the greatness of the Champions League is that it is not every Sunday," he added. "If games were every week it would lose its charm.

"Barcelona v Espanyol is very necessary for the city. And the more Catalan teams in La Liga, the better.

"If we kill the domestic leagues, nobody will be interested in watching teams that do not have the chance to go to the European league."