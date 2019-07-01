Football

.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola isn't a fan of idea to create European Super League

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Reports that Bayern Munich and their chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge might lead the creation of a European Super League have been rife since late 2018.

Rummenigge has denied the claims but that hasn’t stopped rumours circulating that Europe’s biggest clubs might create a year-round competition that offers the quality, competitiveness and lucrative rewards of the Champions League.

According to documents released last year by German newspaper Der Spiegel, 11 elite teams could form their own separate league by 2021.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are the clubs mentioned.

Of course, there would be implications for the Champions League as well as the Europe’s domestic leagues.

There are many who oppose the idea, though, and among them is Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

In an interview with Catalan daily newspaper Ara, Guardiola expressed his belief that a breakaway league would ‘kill’ domestic football.

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-SCHALKE

Pep: Super League is a bad idea

"I do not agree much with the idea. Someone should explain to me [why it's a good idea],” Guardiola said, per Goal.

"If it happens we'll kill the leagues. If Barca and Madrid go and they do not play against Espanyol, who will follow the league? The Spanish league will die.

"In England they are very intelligent, the grounds of the fourth division are full. England will not let this essence of local football die."

Guardiola’s three-year spell at Manchester City has been a huge success but his failure to land the Champions League continues to be a talking point.

City are yet to reach the semi-final under Guardiola, but he still appreciates the format of the tournament and doesn’t see an alternative European competition as beneficial.

"Part of the greatness of the Champions League is that it is not every Sunday," he added. "If games were every week it would lose its charm.

"Barcelona v Espanyol is very necessary for the city. And the more Catalan teams in La Liga, the better.

"If we kill the domestic leagues, nobody will be interested in watching teams that do not have the chance to go to the European league."

Topics:
Football
Pep Guardiola
Bundesliga
AC Milan
Serie A
La Liga
Juventus
Premier League
Manchester City
Manchester United
Arsenal
Liverpool
Chelsea

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again