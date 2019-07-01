England will face the United States on Tuesday in the semi-final of the women's World Cup.

Both teams have had very solid tournaments so far, with particularly impressive quarter-final victories.

The Lionesses defeated Scotland, Argentina, and Japan in the group stage before winning both of their knockout games 3-0.

The win over Norway in their quarter-final was their best performance under Phil Neville and boosted the confidence tenfold.

They'll be facing the competition's strong favourites, however. The USA won their group by scoring an outrageous 18 goals in three games, conceding zero.

But their knockout games have been far from simple; two 2-1 wins have put them in the final four - although the last round saw them knock out hosts France.

And such a big game perhaps deserves some drama in the buildup - and we've certainly had that.

US team officials were caught going into private rooms at England's team hotel while the team was out training, just days before the two sides meet.

Naturally, the English FA are furious that an opponent would do such a thing.

The US coach, Jill Ellis, has downplayed events, however, claiming that the officials - who were not wearing official team uniform - were merely scouting out the hotel as a potential base for the final.

Neville was weighed in, too, and he's not particularly impressed.

“It’s not something I would want my team’s operations doing. England would not do it,” he said. “I am happy with our hotel and we were training.

"I hope they enjoyed our hotel. It is not something we would do, send somebody round, but it is their problem."

He doesn't believe that it will impact the eventual result, however, merely feeling that it's poor etiquette.

“It’ll have no bearing on the game. To be honest I found it funny,” he said. “I thought: ‘What are they doing?’ It is not etiquette. It’s not something I would allow from our organisation.”

Regardless, it's certainly very odd behaviour from the US team.