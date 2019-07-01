Rafael Benitez’ roller-coaster ride at Newcastle United has come crashing to an abrupt end.

The Spanish manager simply could not continue in the conditions he was being put under by club owner Mike Ashley, who simply would not release the resources Benitez needed to do his job effectively.

As a result, contract negotiations reached an impasse between the two parties and it was announced that Benitez would be vacating his post when his current contract expired.

It was simply awful news for Newcastle fans, who adored Benitez and loved what he was doing at the club.

Now, the Spanish gaffer has finally broken his silence on the matter, releasing a lovely statement to the public.

It reads:

‘Dear NUFC fans

Thank you for the fantastic, exciting, and at times, challenging years.

What we have had here - your support, your affection and your passion - has been unbelievable for me. St. James’ Park has always been special, the 5-1 win against Tottenham 15-05-16 was so emotional that since that day I have always felt as though I belonged at Newcastle and I thank you for making me feel so welcome and at home.

Thank you to everyone at the club who has helped the team and of course the fine players who grew and fought with us and to the staff (one of the best I have ever shared time with).

From winning the Championship, to our two seasons in the Premier League, fans, staff and players have all been United. I wanted to stay, but I did not want to just sign an extended contract, I wanted to be part of a project. Unfortunately, it became increasingly clear to me that those at the top of the club did not share the same vision.

I am very sad about that, but I do not for one moment regret my decision to come to Tyneside and I am very proud of what we achieved together.

I will always have you in my heart. Best of luck for the future.

C’mon the Toons!

Rafael Benitez’





Absolute class.

Newcastle fans will undoubtedly be devastated to see the back of Rafa, and his lovely words will only sting even more.

Go well Rafa, you will be missed.