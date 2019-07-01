Congratulations to Fernando Torres, who has now scored 300 career goals.

The Spanish striker, who announced that he will soon retire from football after a glittering 18-year career, struck twice for Sagan Tosu in a 4-2 win over Shimzu S-Pulse.

His first goal came in the 16th minute, while his second was a towering header netted four minutes later.

Surprisingly, these were Torres’s first two goals of the J1 League season.

The 35-year-old had failed to score in his previous 11 appearances, which probably explains why he’s decided to call time on his career.

He will be relieved that he’s finally off the mark for the campaign and it’s amazing how much confidence a player can get from breaking their duck.

In the same match, Torres produced an audacious strike from the halfway line - it was presumably a Sagan Tosu kick-off at the time - and found the back of the net.

It would have gone down as one of the greatest goals - if not *the* greatest goal - of his career.

But sadly, it was disallowed by the referee, who wasn’t looking at the time.

Torres spotted Shimzu S-Pulse goalkeeper Yohei Nishibe off his line, not concentrating, so decided to take his chances.

It was a stunning effort; what a shame it didn’t count.

Torres has now scored six goals for his current employers, from 33 appearances, which shows his decision to retire is probably a smart one.

At his peak, he was arguably the best number nine on the planet.

He scored 91 goals in 244 matches during his first spell with his beloved Atletico Madrid before smashing it at Liverpool, netting 81 goals in 142 games.

Although he flopped at Chelsea, Torres still managed to score 45 goals in 172 matches at Stamford Bridge.

He scored one goal during a short loan spell with AC Milan before his second spell with Atletico Madrid, where he banged in a further 38 goals.

He also scored 38 goals for Spain.

Fernando, you will be missed.