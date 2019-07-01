Thiago Silva is not just one of the best defenders of his generation, he’s also the name of a song by the rapper Dave.

The 34-year-old, who currently plies his trade for Paris Saint-Germain, wants help finding a young lad called Alex who stunned everyone at Glastonbury on Sunday night.

Alex was wearing a PSG shirt with Silva’s name on the back of it and this earned him a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come on stage to perform ‘Thiago Silva’ alongside Dave in front of thousands of festival-goers.

“I got this track called Thiago Silva but you guys are too far away for me to even be able to see you,” Dave said. “Who is sober enough to sing these lyrics along with me?

“I see a PSG shirt over there but do you know the lyrics?”

At this point, Alex - on the shoulders of his mates - was desperately trying to attract Dave’s attention.

“He looks like he knows the lyrics,” Dave added. “Yeah, let’s take a chance, he’s wearing a Thiago Silva shirt! Let’s get him up here.”

Asked how he felt to be up on stage, Alex admitted he was buzzing.

Nobody knew quite what to expect - but most people thought he’d be rubbish.

In reality, he was anything but rubbish. In fact, he was absolute dynamite.

Nailing every single word of the song, Alex stunned the crowd - and millions watching at home - with his unexpected masterclass.

By the end of the song, the Glastonbury crowd could be heard chanting: “Alex, Alex, Alex!”

Watch the brilliant clip here…

Thiago Silva himself has now seen the clip and tweeted: “Thanks Alex! @PSG_inside @Santandave1 @ajtracey 👏🏻👏🏻🇧🇷”

He then tweeted: “Help me find Alex!”

Alex then tweeted: “Right here mate.”

The beauty of social media.

Dave tweeted on Monday morning: "Thiago Silva has recognised Thiago Silva and now I have decided to retire. My work here is done."

Now all we need to see is Alex and Thiago Silva performing ‘Thiago Silva’ together.