It seems that summer transfer windows and chat about Brazilian superstar Neymar go hand in hand these days.

The 27-year-old just never seems settled wherever he is and this off-season is no different.

Neymar shocked the world when he went screeching out of the Camp Nou to Paris Saint Germain in a staggering world-record deal two years ago.

It is widely believed that Neymar wanted to be the centre-piece of a team and that simply was not possible when he was sharing the field with a certain Lionel Messi.

However, it hasn’t been all sunshine and roses since his ‘dream’ move to Paris, with Neymar often making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

This season alone he was slapped with several bans for insulting officials and even assaulting a fan in the stands following his sides surprise loss in the Coupe De France final.

This lead PSG club president to claim that they will no longer put up with any “celebrity behaviour” at the club, taking a not so subtle swipe at the Brazilian.

Neymar has made no secret of his desire to return to Barcelona of late but La Liga President Javier Tebas is hoping that he stays well away from the Spanish game.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, Tebas made it clear that he does not want Neymar and his controversial behaviour returning to Spain.

“I prefer that Neymar does not return to Barca,” he told Onda Cero.

“We always want to bring great players, but in the case of Neymar that behaviour is not good for the competition because in the end the news is if the player has done this or that.

“We have worked a lot in La Liga to maintain the values and we don’t want to change the image.

“He can be a great player, but the behaviour is very important in the values we transmit in the competition,” he said.

“If outside the field the example is not correct, I prefer that he doesn’t return to La Liga because he is not a good example.”

Crikey.

There is no denying that Neymar has become one of the most controversial figures in the game and you can’t help but feel that Tebas makes a very good point.

However, he remains one of the most talented footballers in the world and, if he can get his down and focus on the right things, he could do some serious damage back at Barcelona.

Watch this space.