Football

.

Clubs can sign some quality players for nothing after they became free agents on July 1

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

We’re now in July, which means the 2019/20 campaign officially gets underway next month - hooray!

The end of the previous club football season feels like a very long time ago now and while international football tournaments like the Copa America, the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the African Cup of Nations are all well and good, there’s nothing quite like watching your own team in action week-in, week-out.

July is always an extremely busy month for football clubs. As well as pre-season getting underway, the transfer window is also in full swing at this time of year.

July 1 is a particularly notable date in the calendar as this is the day when free agents officially become available.

Players no longer under contract are free to sign for any club in the world.

With this in mind, let’s take a closer look at some of the newest free agents available.

Daniel Sturridge

Only 29 years old, a Premier League club might be tempted to take a punt on Sturridge, who has left Liverpool after six years.

The England international, who scored 67 goals in 160 games for the Reds, could potentially be a very shrewd signing this summer - if - and it’s a big if - he can keep himself fit.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-LIVERPOOL-CHELSEA

Ander Herrera

Paris Saint-Germain may have announced Ander Herrera when you read this but, at the time of writing, the tenacious Spanish midfielder is currently without a club.

The 29-year-old has left Manchester United after five years.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-CARDIFF

Gianluigi Buffon

Fancy snapping up one of the greatest goalkeepers ever on a free transfer?

Gianluigi Buffon, 41, is said to be close to returning to Juventus after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-REIMS-PARIS

Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli is now a free agent after his short-term deal with Marseille expired.

The Italian striker isn’t quite the loose cannon that he used to be, but he still represents a gamble for any top-flight club.

However, it’s a gamble which could potentially pay off. We all know there’s a talented striker there.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-BORDEAUX-MARSEILLE

Dani Alves

One of the most decorated footballers in history, Dani Alves is still a first-class full-back at the age of 36.

The Brazilian is understood to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

We’d love to see it happen.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-NANTES-PSG

Andy Carroll

Is it time for Andy Carroll to return to Newcastle United, eight years after leaving St James’ Park?

It’ll be interesting to see where the 30-year-old ends up.

He may struggle to find another Premier League club due to his injury history.

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United - Premier League

Gary Cahill

Premier League clubs looking for a decent centre-back with bags of experience look no further.

Gary Cahill would be a top signing for any mid-table side looking to strengthen their squad this summer.

Chelsea FC v Watford FC - Premier League

Fernando Llorente

When you see the impact he made at Tottenham this season, it’s a surprise that Fernando Llorente isn’t being retained by Spurs.

The 34-year-old forward would be a useful option for most clubs off the bench next season.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Samir Nasri

He’s undoubtedly past his best but, at 32, Samir Nasri could still do a job for a top-flight club somewhere next season.

If he’s prepared to lower his wage demands, that is.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-WEST HAM

Arjen Robben

One of the greatest players of his generation, Arjen Robben would surely be a quality addition for most top-flight clubs.

The Dutchman, who turns 36 in January, scored six goals in 19 appearances for Bayern Munich last season, proving he still has something to offer at the highest level.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-FRANKFURT

Franck Ribery

Don’t fancy Robben, what about his former Bayern teammate Franck Ribery?

Recently linked with a shock move to Sheffield United, the Frenchman is reportedly setting his sights a little higher this summer.

TOPSHOT-FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-FRANKFURT

Danny Welbeck

A player of Danny Welbeck’s calibre shouldn’t be without a club.

Released by Arsenal this summer, it won’t be long before the England international is back on the books of another Premier League club.

Sporting CP v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League - Group E

Max Kruse

It’s not every day that a decent goalscoring forward is available on a free, but Max Kruse currently is.

The Germany international, who netted 12 goals in 36 games for Werder Bremen last season, will surely be snapped up by another top-level club over the coming days.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-SCHALKE-BREMEN

Yacine Brahimi

Available for nothing after leaving FC Porto, Yacine Brahimi is reportedly close to joining Arsenal.

But until the deal is done and the paperwork has been signed, the Algeria international remains available.

FBL-POR-LIGA-PORTO-SPORTING

Topics:
Football
Max Kruse
Yacine Brahimi
Fernando Llorente
Gianluigi Buffon
Dani Alves
Franck Ribery
Premier League
Arjen Robben
Daniel Sturridge
Gary Cahill
Danny Welbeck

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again