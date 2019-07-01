We’re now in July, which means the 2019/20 campaign officially gets underway next month - hooray!

The end of the previous club football season feels like a very long time ago now and while international football tournaments like the Copa America, the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the African Cup of Nations are all well and good, there’s nothing quite like watching your own team in action week-in, week-out.

July is always an extremely busy month for football clubs. As well as pre-season getting underway, the transfer window is also in full swing at this time of year.

July 1 is a particularly notable date in the calendar as this is the day when free agents officially become available.

Players no longer under contract are free to sign for any club in the world.

With this in mind, let’s take a closer look at some of the newest free agents available.

Daniel Sturridge

Only 29 years old, a Premier League club might be tempted to take a punt on Sturridge, who has left Liverpool after six years.

The England international, who scored 67 goals in 160 games for the Reds, could potentially be a very shrewd signing this summer - if - and it’s a big if - he can keep himself fit.

Ander Herrera

Paris Saint-Germain may have announced Ander Herrera when you read this but, at the time of writing, the tenacious Spanish midfielder is currently without a club.

The 29-year-old has left Manchester United after five years.

Gianluigi Buffon

Fancy snapping up one of the greatest goalkeepers ever on a free transfer?

Gianluigi Buffon, 41, is said to be close to returning to Juventus after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli is now a free agent after his short-term deal with Marseille expired.

The Italian striker isn’t quite the loose cannon that he used to be, but he still represents a gamble for any top-flight club.

However, it’s a gamble which could potentially pay off. We all know there’s a talented striker there.

Dani Alves

One of the most decorated footballers in history, Dani Alves is still a first-class full-back at the age of 36.

The Brazilian is understood to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

We’d love to see it happen.

Andy Carroll

Is it time for Andy Carroll to return to Newcastle United, eight years after leaving St James’ Park?

It’ll be interesting to see where the 30-year-old ends up.

He may struggle to find another Premier League club due to his injury history.

Gary Cahill

Premier League clubs looking for a decent centre-back with bags of experience look no further.

Gary Cahill would be a top signing for any mid-table side looking to strengthen their squad this summer.

Fernando Llorente

When you see the impact he made at Tottenham this season, it’s a surprise that Fernando Llorente isn’t being retained by Spurs.

The 34-year-old forward would be a useful option for most clubs off the bench next season.

Samir Nasri

He’s undoubtedly past his best but, at 32, Samir Nasri could still do a job for a top-flight club somewhere next season.

If he’s prepared to lower his wage demands, that is.

Arjen Robben

One of the greatest players of his generation, Arjen Robben would surely be a quality addition for most top-flight clubs.

The Dutchman, who turns 36 in January, scored six goals in 19 appearances for Bayern Munich last season, proving he still has something to offer at the highest level.

Franck Ribery

Don’t fancy Robben, what about his former Bayern teammate Franck Ribery?

Recently linked with a shock move to Sheffield United, the Frenchman is reportedly setting his sights a little higher this summer.

Danny Welbeck

A player of Danny Welbeck’s calibre shouldn’t be without a club.

Released by Arsenal this summer, it won’t be long before the England international is back on the books of another Premier League club.

Max Kruse

It’s not every day that a decent goalscoring forward is available on a free, but Max Kruse currently is.

The Germany international, who netted 12 goals in 36 games for Werder Bremen last season, will surely be snapped up by another top-level club over the coming days.

Yacine Brahimi

Available for nothing after leaving FC Porto, Yacine Brahimi is reportedly close to joining Arsenal.

But until the deal is done and the paperwork has been signed, the Algeria international remains available.