There was a feeling that the Austrian Grand Prix was going to be full of twists and turns as soon as it was revealed that Lewis Hamilton was to start in fourth after receiving an FIA penalty for impeding Kimi Raikkonen during qualifying.

The race certainly did not disappoint, with Max Verstappen taking home his first victory of the campaign, but in controversial fashion.

Verstappen was pushing Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc hard in the final stages of the race, with the Monegasque having started on pole and raced extremely well, before there was contact between the two on lap 69.

The pair were side-by-side when they bumped wheels, forcing Leclerc wide and allowing Verstappen to take the lead.

The Dutchman managed to hold on and, with both drivers being just 21, resulted in the youngest top two finishers in Formula One history.

Leclerc was furious with the move, shouting, “What the hell was that,” over the team radio.

His team were equally as angry, but decided against an official appeal to overturn the result after the race stewards decided to not take further action.

There has been a mixed response to the result, with some saying the decision to maintain Verstappen’s first-place finish was correct, while others believing that Leclerc has been treated harshly.

The four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel gave his opinion on the incident after the race’s conclusion, in which he finished fourth.

“I haven’t seen what happened so if it wasn’t fair it wasn’t fair, but I am not a big fan of passing on these decisions to people somewhere sat in a chair,” the 31-year-old began.

“I think we’re the best to judge in the car.

“It’s racing, we’re not fighting for the kindergarten’s cup. We’re all adults, some younger, some older.

“They should leave us alone.”

Formula One fans will now be looking ahead to the British Grand Prix to see whether this potential rivalry between Verstappen and Leclerc continues.