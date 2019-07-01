GIVEMEBET Weekend Re-cap: Copa America, Cricket World Cup, Women's World Cup, F1, Wimbledon

The sun was shining and the Cricket World Cup neared the business end of the group stages, and with a feast of football in the Copa America and Women's World Cup, GIVEMEBET takes a look at the pulsating sporting weekend:

It was must-win time for England against India after their recent struggles and the home side did not disappoint. With a century from Jonny Bairstow, India were set 338 to win and Liam Plunkett took three wickets for the pre-tournament favourites to deliver when it mattered.

A Mercedes not on top of the podium? Is everything ok? The Silver Arrows were human this weekend, which allowed Max Verstappen to take a thrilling victory at Red Bull's home track. He did it the hard way, dropping to fifth from the start before battling back to take the checkered flag, although he still had to wait over three hours before the stewards declared him the winner of a quite extraordinary race.

Brazil and Argentina both won their respective quarter-final matches on Friday. The hosts needed a penalty shoot-out to beat Paraguay, while Sergio Aguero helped Argentina to a 2-0 win over Venezuela. They now face each other in a mouth-watering semi-final on Tuesday night.

Nigeria were stunned in the African Cup of Nations, going down 2-0 to lowly Madagascar, meaning they finished second in the group and in the same side of the draw as Algeria and hosts Egypt, as the knockout stages begin this week.

COMING UP THIS WEEK

Some mighty clashes in the Women's World Cup and Copa America highlight the mid-week schedule:

England v USA - Tuesday, 20:00

The Lionesses progressed to the semi-final with a comprehensive victory against Norway and now take on the tournament favourites USA, who beat the hosts last time out. The two sides recently met in the SHEbelieves cup, playing out a 2-2 draw, but Phil Neville's side will need to build on their previous performance as the US are 5/6 to win the match. Don't write England off just yet though, as the Americans have looked vulnerable at the back and benefited from some poor French defending last time around.

Brazil v Argentina - Wednesday, 01:30

This is quite frankly one of the greatest rivalries in football. It matters not that talisman Neymar is missing, Brazil are still left with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus, despite none of them finding the net against Paraguay. Then there is, of course, Lionel Messi, can he win Argentina their first Copa America since 1993? It's a late night match, but one you surely won't want to miss.

CRICKET WORLD CUP

Tuesday: Bangladesh v India

Bangladesh simply must win to stand any chance of making the semi-finals and will then need some help. India are unlikely to offer any help as they aim to get back on track after Sunday's defeat to England and Virat Kohli's men are 1/7 to claim victory.

Wednesday: England v New Zealand

'Win and in' is the mantra for both sides as it's a shoot-out for the semi-final. The loser can still progress if other results go their way, but neither will want to rely on others. England rebounded nicely at the weekend, racking up 337, but New Zealand have lost two in a row and struggled for runs, only scoring 250+ once all tournament. The hosts are fancied at 2/5 to win the match.

Friday: Pakistan v Bangladesh

If England do falter, Pakistan are ready to leapfrog them into the knock-out stages. Three victories in a row have put them on the cusp of qualification, but they will have to be wary of Bangladesh, who will be challenging for the spot if they can beat India on Tuesday. Pakistan are currently 2/5 to win.

WIMBLEDON

The eyes of the tennis world descend on SW19 for two weeks of glorious tennis. While Andy Murray may not be headlining the men's singles, there's plenty of action in the both the men's and women's draws to keep you entertained.

For the big names to keep an eye on throughout the next fortnight, check out GIVEMEBET's men's and women's previews.

