Wayne Rooney’s career looked to be winding to an end when he swapped the Premier League for Major League Soccer in the United States.

The former Manchester United captain left boyhood club Everton for DC United in 2018 after an incredible 16-year innings in the English top flight.

Rooney broke just about every record going at Manchester United during his time in England, eclipsing legend Bobby Charlton as the clubs leading goalscorer while winning five Premier League titles, four League Cups, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Rooney is unquestionably one of the greatest strikers to grace the English game and it was a real shame that his game started to tail off in the way that it did.

At just 33, Rooney would’ve been hoping to have a few more years tearing up the European scene but it simply wasn’t to be and a move across the Atlantic seemed the most viable option.

Since that move, however, Rooney has shown exactly why he is one of the finest footballers of his generation.

The Englishman has made light work of the American league, scoring some staggering goals during his time at DC United.

He is quite the hit among his new fans too, who love his relentless work rate and ability to manufacture a goal out of nothing.

The fans affections for Rooney were clear for all to see after he slotted home a late penalty against Toronto FC to force a draw on Sunday.

The DC fans behind the goal watched on eagerly as Rooney approached the spot before stroking the ball into the back of the net.

They immediately erupted, producing one of the most epic ‘beer showers’ you could hope to see.

The booze went absolutely everywhere making for some pretty impressive footage.

You can see the moment in the video below:

Brilliant.

It’s great to see this kind of passion amongst MLS fans, who are often looked down upon by fans from European circles.

Scenes like this might just start to earn them a bit more respect though - so long as Rooney keeps banging them in for DC.