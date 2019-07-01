Wimbledon begins today, but with the competition starting with the Round of 128, it will be a while until any of the big guns start facing each other.

In the men’s game, those big guns are the number one seed Novak Djokovic, the number two seed Rafael Nadal and the number three seed Roger Federer.

Unfortunately for the home crowds, Andy Murray will not be competing in the singles competition this year, although they will get to catch a glimpse of him in the men’s doubles, where he will be competing with Frenchman Feliciano Lopez, with whom he won at Queen’s last month.

Murray has twice won at Wimbledon, once in 2013 where he overcame Djokovic in the final, and then again in 2016, defeating Milos Raonic.

The quartet of Murray, Djokovic, Nadal and Federer represent a complete dominance of the Wimbledon courts, with one of the four winning the men’s singles title on each of the last 16 occasions.

This period of dominance started with Federer’s victory in 2003, with the Swiss legend going on to win seven more titles, the latest in 2017.

The 37-year-old has proved himself to be the master of the grass courts at Wimbledon, but Djokovic will be looking to add his fifth title on this prestigious stage.

The Serb defeated Kevin Anderson in last year’s final to claim his first Wimbledon championship since 2015.

Along with winning the competition in 2018, he has had a successful period since then, winning both the Australian and US Open, meaning he is the favourite for taking home the men’s title.

Nadal is being tipped as one of his toughest competitors for the crown, however, after the Spaniard won the French Open this year.

The 33-year-old won the latest of his two Wimbledon titles in 2010, so will be looking to end his drought in this particular tournament.

With the last person to win Wimbledon, other than the quartet who have proved to be so dominant, being Lleyton Hewitt in 2002, it’s difficult to see anyone seriously challenging the top three seeds this time round.

Out of the challengers to Djokovic, Nadal and Federer, Dominic Thiem is believed to be the greatest threat.

The 25-year-old Austrian is currently the fourth seed and showed signs of promise this year, reaching the final of the French Open for the second consecutive year.

However, his best finish at Wimbledon was the fourth round, which he’ll have to drastically improve on if he is to break the stranglehold that Djokovic, Nadal and Federer and Murray have held on Wimbledon.