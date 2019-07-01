Liverpool fans have been feeling pretty smug over the last month.

After falling agonisingly short of their first Premier League title in May, they clinched their sixth European Cup with a clinical performance against Tottenham in Madrid on June 1st.

The images of Jordan Henderson lifting the biggest prize in club football have been hard to miss while the footage from their unreal trophy parade still sends shivers down the spine.

It was an incredible night for the Reds and Jurgen Klopp in Madrid, with the German finally ending his major final curse.

After losing three previous finals with the Reds, Klopp’s incredible team was in no mood to let another trophy slip through their fingers.

It was a night more than three years in the making though, with Klopp carefully and methodically crafting and shaping his squad into a band of world beaters.

However, while Klopp was obviously the main driving force behind Liverpool’s resurgence, there may be one other English club who could claim to have played a major part too.

Who, you ask?

Well, Southampton, of course.

The south-cast club basically became Liverpool’s unofficial feeder club over the last few seasons with the Merseysiders snapping up a whole host of their finest talent.

Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk have all swapped St Mary’s for Anfield in recent years, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also a product of the famed Southampton Academy.

For any team to lose such an integral group of first team players would be damaging, but fortunately, the seaside team has a good sense of humour.

That has been demonstrated once again after Saints released a video announcing the signing of Che Adams, that takes a not so subtle dig at the newly crowned European champions.

Manager Ralf Hasenhuttl is seen at the controls of a train as it travels around the country picking up new players while a certain Jurgen Klopp can be seen flying a plane overhead and spying on those new signings.

Brilliant stuff.

You just know that Jurgen Klopp will have a good laugh at this when it comes across his desk.

Adams will arrive on the south-coast in a deal believed to be worth around £15 million as Hassenhuttel continues to overhaul his squad.