If there is any man capable of getting a respected sports presenter to down a full bottle of beer instead of starting an interview, it would have to be the notorious Tyson Fury.

Not surprisingly, that is exactly what he did in the midst of his UK tour trip to Glasgow when he got Michelle Joy Phelps to down a full bottle in front of a willing crowd.

Before the interview had even begun, the heavyweight star reminded the American presenter of the strict drinking rules to abide by whilst in the northern realms of Scotland.

So soon after Fury took his seat and looked set to begin the interview, he said: “You may be American, but we are in Scotland!” which prompted one of many huge cheers from the crowd of 1,000 fans.

The Gypsy King has always been able to please crowds in and out of the ring and was at it once again last night.

He then encouraged the entire arena to urge the ‘Behind the Gloves' presenter to 'down it'.

The audience quickly caught on and joined Fury, who responded by pointing the microphone to the jubilant Scottish crowd.

Clearly inspired by the audience and Fury, Phelps obliged and managed to see off her drink before going into her interview full of high spirits… and beer.

It may be worth remembering that Fury has quite the knack for making any interview memorable.

From dressing up as Batman, to belting out an entire verse of ‘Sweet Caroline’, the fan favourite turned interviewer favourite is no short of entertainment.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world had considerable reason to celebrate too - still basking in his second-round victory over Tom Schwarz.

Fury’s next fight is yet to be decided, however, a direct shot at Deontay Wilder in an elimination bout with Dillian Whyte may be on the cards.

The all-British showdown would certainly be a fight and night to remember.