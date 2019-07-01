Marcus Rashford has signed a new contract at Manchester United worth a staggering £250,000-per-week.

The 21-year-old old becomes one of the club's highest earners, signing a deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2023.

“Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven," Rashford said, per the club's website.

"This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt.

“I want to thank Ole and his staff for everything they have done for me; they are the perfect group of coaches to learn from as I continue my development and look to push on to the next level.

“I will be giving everything I have to help get this club back to where it belongs and deliver the success that our fans deserve.”

Rashford's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Marcus is one of the most talented English players of his generation. He is an outstanding player; blessed with natural pace and energy.

“Marcus is a shining example of the talent that our Academy produces and his upbringing means that he truly understands what it means to play for Manchester United.

“Despite being only 21 years old, Marcus already has great experience. He has a fantastic future ahead of him with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract."

The news continues United’s positive summer after the recent signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wythenshawe-born Rashford, whose new contract includes an option to extend for another year, is a product of the club’s youth system.

He has made 170 appearances for the club since breaking into the first team in 2016.

His new deal, which puts him up there as one of the highest earners at Old Trafford, brings with it added expectation.