Paul Gascoigne v Snoop Dogg in a charity boxing match, anyone?

This would have sounded utterly bizarre less than a week ago - and in many ways, of course, it still is - but there’s actual beef between the two celebrities right now.

Snoop Dogg started it by posting a rather nasty Instagram post showing the effects of alcohol and marijuana abuse.

He posted a photo of Gazza at 20 years and 47 years to show the effects of alcohol abuse.

Below it was a comparison photo of himself showing the effects of using weed on a recreational basis.

Snoop Dogg probably had no idea who Gazza was but that’s besides the point. It was still pretty out of order.

Gazza responded by tweeting a photo of a dog looking like Snoop alongside the message: “Morning @SnoopDogg get your lazy a*** out of bed it’s walkies time woof woof you ugly t**t LOVE GAZZA xxx”.

To settle the feud, Gazza has now challenged Snoop to a ‘cannabis v booze’ charity boxing match.

"I was in Spain, doing a couple of charity events and I said to Shane on the way back on the plane ‘I might get some decent press’,” he said on Good Morning Britain on Monday.

“But when I landed my Twitter page went mad. I thought ‘what’s happening?’

“When I found it was Snoop Dogg I thought ‘why me’? That happened six years ago’.”

He added: “To come from Snoop Dogg, I’m a fan of his as well. I can’t believe it.

“I’ll do a charity boxing match with him - cannabis vs booze, bring it on. I’ll take him in the ring – I’ve been working hard, working out as usual.

“When I came out of treatment years ago I supported everyone and wished them well.

“So for him to attack someone like myself, for the trouble I put myself through, for him to do that was really bang out of order.

“I was really upset at the time. I tried to look at the funny side but there wasn’t one to be fair. I was shocked. He must have been on something.”

It’s sad to hear that Gazza was left upset by Snoop’s post but also entirely understandable.

The former England international has been through so much over the past 10 years and to see this on Instagram from one of the world’s most famous music stars would have hurt.

We’ll be rooting for you if the fight happens, Gazza.