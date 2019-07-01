Football

.

Paul Gascoigne challenges Snoop Dogg to charity boxing match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Paul Gascoigne v Snoop Dogg in a charity boxing match, anyone?

This would have sounded utterly bizarre less than a week ago - and in many ways, of course, it still is - but there’s actual beef between the two celebrities right now.

Snoop Dogg started it by posting a rather nasty Instagram post showing the effects of alcohol and marijuana abuse.

He posted a photo of Gazza at 20 years and 47 years to show the effects of alcohol abuse.

Below it was a comparison photo of himself showing the effects of using weed on a recreational basis.

Snoop Dogg probably had no idea who Gazza was but that’s besides the point. It was still pretty out of order.

Gazza responded by tweeting a photo of a dog looking like Snoop alongside the message: “Morning @SnoopDogg get your lazy a*** out of bed it’s walkies time woof woof you ugly t**t LOVE GAZZA xxx”.

To settle the feud, Gazza has now challenged Snoop to a ‘cannabis v booze’ charity boxing match.

"I was in Spain, doing a couple of charity events and I said to Shane on the way back on the plane ‘I might get some decent press’,” he said on Good Morning Britain on Monday.

“But when I landed my Twitter page went mad. I thought ‘what’s happening?’

p1demssvc51jm6154k1s061bb4je79.jpg

“When I found it was Snoop Dogg I thought ‘why me’? That happened six years ago’.”

He added: “To come from Snoop Dogg, I’m a fan of his as well. I can’t believe it.

“I’ll do a charity boxing match with him - cannabis vs booze, bring it on. I’ll take him in the ring – I’ve been working hard, working out as usual.

“When I came out of treatment years ago I supported everyone and wished them well.

“So for him to attack someone like myself, for the trouble I put myself through, for him to do that was really bang out of order.

p1demst72pgjrpfn13nh104ou30b.jpg

“I was really upset at the time. I tried to look at the funny side but there wasn’t one to be fair. I was shocked. He must have been on something.”

It’s sad to hear that Gazza was left upset by Snoop’s post but also entirely understandable.

The former England international has been through so much over the past 10 years and to see this on Instagram from one of the world’s most famous music stars would have hurt.

We’ll be rooting for you if the fight happens, Gazza.

Topics:
Paul Gascoigne
Football
England Football

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again