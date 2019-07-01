When you think of great Manchester United strikers a few names might spring to mind.

However, one of those names will almost certainly be that of Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Dutch hitman was absolutely prolific during those heady days at Old Trafford, smashing in 150 goals in just 219 appearances for the Red Devils.

On his day Van Nistelrooy was simply unplayable and you can be sure defenders from that era will still be having nightmares about him.

He was equally as dangerous after securing a big-money move to Spanish mega-club Real Madrid where he would net on 64 occasions.

Add to all that his 35 international goals and you see exactly why Van Nistelrooy was one of the hottest talents in the game during his glory years.

However, one thing fans will never forget about Ruud came in the form of an incredible celebration against Andorra in a 2006 World Cup qualifying clash.

On the day of his 43rd birthday, we thought it would be a good time to relive what has been described as his ‘most savage’ moment.

Having just drilled a penalty off the outside of the post, van Nistelrooy was confronted by ecstatic Andorran defender Antoni Lima, who made a point of laughing right in the Dutchman’s face.

Moments later however, van Nistelrooy had atoned for his error, steering a cross into the Andorran net before specifically seeking out Lima.

He jogged 20 yards, stood right in front of the man who had laughed at him, and, with the coolest look on his face, unapologetically raised his arms.

You can relive the incredible moment here:

The commentator's reaction says it all.



Van Nistelrooy was instantly yellow carded for the provocative manner of the celebration that nigh on sparked an on-field war between the two teams.

It was almost poetic in its perfection though and you can be sure that Van Nistelrooy barely even noticed the yellow card.

Worth it? You bet.

Happy birthday Ruud - thanks for the memories.