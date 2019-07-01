There's been many shake-ups in WWE over the years, mainly superstar-wise such as the WWE Draft and the Superstar Shake-up, but perhaps no change was more surprising than what the company revealed last week.

As part of a creative shift, Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were signed up by Vince McMahon, which would see them be Executive Directors of Raw and SmackDown Live respectively.

Heyman is no stranger to controlling creative decisions in WWE, as he was head booker of the blue brand during the glory days of 2002 to 2003.

And Bischoff has held some important creative roles in his illustrious career as well - notably being President of World Championship Wrestling during the infamous Monday Night Wars.

We all know how that ended up though - Bischoff lost his job in 1999 due to the downfall of WCW, but that didn't stop McMahon from hiring Bischoff as an on-screen General Manager in 2002 for Raw.

Both Heyman and Bischoff won't have the final say on all matters of their shows though - Vince still holds that card - but it's seen as a positive step to breathing some new life into a pretty stale WWE product.

Bischoff spoke about his new role on his podcast 83 Weeks and stated that his new role is the biggest job he's ever taken on.

"This is the biggest opportunity I've ever had in this industry in my life," Bischoff said, per SkySports.

"When I took charge of WCW that was a very big moment but I had nothing to lose there, I was learning on the job.

"WCW had never turned a dollar of profit, was a distant number two to the WWF at the time and that was fraught with all kinds of internal issues.

"In this situation, it's an entirely different ball game. It's a very sophisticated company, there is a great team already in place.

"SmackDown is moving to Fox in October and there will be a huge amount of eyeballs on the show. So the magnitude of the opportunity is not lost on me.

"I'm honoured, I'm humbled and I haven't felt this way, maybe in forever, but at least in 20 years.

"I've never been so excited to make a move like this. Exciting doesn't cover it, it's thrilling."

No-one would have expected Bischoff to return to WWE in a position of power, especially in 2019.

But times are currently tough for the company and with two big networks spending a lot of money to put Raw and SmackDown on their channels, USA Network and FOX will be hoping for immediate results in terms of ratings and viewership with the new changes.