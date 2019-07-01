An F1 Play gamer has hit the jackpot: a trip to the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas later in the season after getting all of his predictions correct at last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

A Dutchman by the name of Bart Altenberg was the lucky winner of the prize after superbly making 10 correct predictions.

By predicting all the outcomes at the Austrian GP in the official Formula 1 prediction game on f1play.game, Bart has won a VIP trip for two to the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, including accommodation!

His chances of winning were a staggering 104,271 to 1, according to GPFans!

So slim were his chances, Bart wasn’t actually aware of all of his predictions as the race unfolded.

He has said: "I told my friends on WhatsApp that I thought I had quite a few answers correct, I didn't actually realise that I had all the questions correct!"

Nearing the end of the race, Bart’s heart must have been racing along with Max Verstappen’s as his compatriot managed to complete a last-gasp overtake on Monegasque-born Charles Leclerc on the 69th lap.

The drama didn’t stop there; stewards had Bart sweating for another three hours after the race, as they deliberated over the legality of Verstappen’s move to pass Leclerc, finally deciding to take no action.

The decision was a champagne moment for Bart alone, as he was the only one to get a full house of successful predictions.

Here’s a list of Bart’s winning predictions:

1st Place: Max Verstappen

2nd Place: Charles Leclerc

3rd Place: Valtteri Bottas

Fastest Lap: Max Verstappen

First in Group 1: Lando Norris

First in Group 2: Antonio Giovinazzi

First to retire: Nobody

Total finishers: 20

Safety Car: No

Winning Margin: 2.501-7.500

Absolutely incredible! Wonder if he knows the lottery numbers for next week by any chance...