The podium trio pose for photos .

Formula 1 fan remarkably gets 10 predictions right about Austrian Grand Prix

An F1 Play gamer has hit the jackpot: a trip to the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas later in the season after getting all of his predictions correct at last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

A Dutchman by the name of Bart Altenberg was the lucky winner of the prize after superbly making 10 correct predictions. 

By predicting all the outcomes at the Austrian GP in the official Formula 1 prediction game on f1play.game, Bart has won a VIP trip for two to the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, including accommodation! 

His chances of winning were a staggering 104,271 to 1, according to GPFans!

So slim were his chances, Bart wasn’t actually aware of all of his predictions as the race unfolded.

He has said: "I told my friends on WhatsApp that I thought I had quite a few answers correct, I didn't actually realise that I had all the questions correct!"

Nearing the end of the race, Bart’s heart must have been racing along with Max Verstappen’s as his compatriot managed to complete a last-gasp overtake on Monegasque-born Charles Leclerc on the 69th lap. 

The drama didn’t stop there; stewards had Bart sweating for another three hours after the race, as they deliberated over the legality of Verstappen’s move to pass Leclerc, finally deciding to take no action. 

The decision was a champagne moment for Bart alone, as he was the only one to get a full house of successful predictions.

F1 Grand Prix of Austria

Here’s a list of Bart’s winning predictions:

1st Place: Max Verstappen
2nd Place: Charles Leclerc
3rd Place: Valtteri Bottas
Fastest Lap: Max Verstappen
First in Group 1: Lando Norris
First in Group 2: Antonio Giovinazzi
First to retire: Nobody
Total finishers: 20
Safety Car: No
Winning Margin: 2.501-7.500

Absolutely incredible! Wonder if he knows the lottery numbers for next week by any chance...

Topics:
Charles Leclerc
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
Formula 1

