Mateo Kovacic's permanent move from Real Madrid to Chelsea has been confirmed.

The midfielder was on loan at Stamford Bridge last season but has now officially joined for a fee of £40.3 million (€45m), signing a five-year contract.

He had a solid first season in England and featured regularly for the Blues, helping them win the Europa League and finish third in the Premier League.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, the Croatian said:

"I really enjoyed my season on loan with Chelsea, I feel comfortable at the club and like London and the Premier League very much. I am very happy to be able to join permanently.

"We had a successful year, winning the Europa League and I hope I can make a big contribution in the coming seasons."

Because Kovacic was registered as a Chelsea player in the 2018/19 campaign, he has been allowed to sign on a permanent deal despite the London club's transfer ban.

He's likely to be the only player that arrives at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia also reacted to the news.

"Mateo proved what an accomplished player he is during his season on loan with us and we are delighted to welcome him to the club on a permanent basis," she said, per Chelsea's website.

He already possesses extensive experience at club and international level and we are sure he will be a big success with Chelsea over the next five years.

Kovacic played 51 times for the Blues in all competitions last season, making 36 starts.

The midfielder capped off his first campaign with an impressive performance in the Europa League final.

He was involved in three of the four goals Chelsea scored to beat Arsenal in Baku.

Fans will be hoping there's more of the same to come from Kovacic now that he's joined on a permanent basis.