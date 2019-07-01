Leeds United are set to become Paris Saint-Germain’s feeder club

Football

Paris Saint-Germain owners, Qatari Sports Investments (QSI), are close to taking over Leeds United. 

According to reports from France, the major backers of the Ligue 1 champions are 'getting closer' to an agreement over purchasing the Yorkshire club.

Sources have told Le Parisien that QSI have the objective of 'broadening their portfolio in English football' and are keen on Leeds after 'studying the English market over the past two years'.

With negotiations at an advanced stage, the latest reports suggest that part of the deal will see Marcelo Bielsa’s outfit become a feeder club to PSG. 

Leeds should expect to be a 'little brother' to the French champions over the coming months, with a rather unique partnership set up. 

Feeder clubs are not too common in football and Leeds certainly wouldn't have expected to become one, given their rich history. 

But with a huge amount of money behind them, a QSI takeover could be very exciting for the Championship side. 

Per Sport Witness, the price of the purchase remains secret, but it is expected to be far superior to the €79 million QSI paid to acquire PSG in 2011. 

Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers - Sky Bet Championship

Investing that much money into the club would be a big statement and naturally, it will come with a set of expectations. 

The first is Premier League promotion as early as next season. That's certainly achievable, considering Leeds reached the Playoff semi-finals in 2018/19. 

Following promotion, QSI will want to establish the Whites as a top 10 PL team, restoring the club to the level they were playing at two decades ago. 

Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday - Sky Bet Championship

Of course, the primary aim for the owners is to make money - and they believe that can be done thanks to the amount of TV revenue and exposure that teams in England's top tier have. 

So, bringing Leeds back to the top of English football is a top priority for all involved. 

With a takeover looking close, it looks like exciting times ahead for supporters at Elland Road. 

