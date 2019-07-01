All Elite Wrestling is off to a solid start as a new-found wrestling promotion.

They are two shows into their lifespan, and that included their debut event Double Or Nothing, which saw the debut of the former Dean Ambrose - Jon Moxley.

It was a huge power move from AEW who were able to convince a former top WWE star who's in the prime of his career to come and work for them, and he's set to become even bigger than he was in the past.

The likes of Cody Rhodes have always said that they're not going to try and sign any old disgruntled name from WWE, and that their signings will be very selective.

But it must have been a surprise to Vince McMahon when WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart decided to appear at Double Or Nothing.

The legendary Canadian unveiled the AEW World Championship to the surprise of many, as just a few weeks prior Hart appeared on WWE programming to accept an induction for The Hart Foundation into WWE's esteemed class.

McMahon wouldn't have wanted a man who you'd assume he holds in high regard promoting his competition, and another WWE legend has praised AEW recently.

'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair was a big fan of Double Or Nothing and the 16-time world champion believes that a new wrestling war could well-and-truly be on the cards when AEW debut on TNT this October.

"There's the potential for that [to be like the Monday Night Wars] but I tell you when you're really gonna feel it – after they air their first show in October," Flair told WrestlingInc.

That'll set a whole different dialogue. It's gonna build momentum and I think they have another show at the end of August [All Out].

"If they hit a home run there and go into October with people talking, they will nail it."

Flair is also a huge fan of AEW owner Tony Khan and knows he's going to work as hard as possible to give the fans the best possible product.

If you've got Ric Flair's approval and praises, then you know you're doing something right.