Juventus have earned a reputation as the kings of free transfers down the years.

Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba, Kingsley Coman, Dani Alves and Emre Can were all signed for absolutely nothing and it looks like the Old Lady are up to their usual tricks again this summer.

On Monday it was finally announced that Aaron Ramsey had joined from Arsenal after his contract with them expired.

Ramsey will reportedly earn £400,000-per-week in Italy and the reason that figure is so high is because he didn't cost a penny, so Juve can afford to pay him that much.

Also moving to Juventus is Adrien Rabiot, who hasn't played a competitive game of football since mid-December.

Rabiot's refusal to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain - among other issues - saw him ostracised for the second half of last season.

And then there's Gianluigi Buffon, who only joined PSG from Juventus last summer but now looks set to return to Turin as back-up to Wojciech Szczesny.

Juve's squad depth for next season is already looking incredible and the best could be yet to come if Matthijs de Ligt completes a £75m move from Ajax as expected.

Furthermore, striker Gonzalo Higuain has returned to the club after his six-month loan spell with Chelsea.

Maurizio Sarri is going to have a hard time picking his strongest XI at Juventus, but he can hardly complain about having too many top-class players at his disposal.

We've taken a look at Juve's squad depth and compiled a possible starting line-up along with back-up options in each position. Check it out.

Insane. Juventus will have so much quality in their squad next season that they could field two very good starting XIs.

It's inevitable that Sarri will look to sell a few players this summer, but if Juve are going to challenge for the Champions League they're going to need all the help they can get.