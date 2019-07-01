Coming out of the Superstar Shake-up, one of the more exciting moves was the introduction of NXT superstar Kairi Sane to the main roster.

Former Divas Champion and SmackDown GM Paige teased following WrestleMania that she was bringing an exciting new tag team to challenge The IIconics for their Women's Tag Team Championships.

That duo turned out to be Asuka and 'The Pirate Princess' Sane, who were subsequently re-christened the Kabuki Warriors by WWE.

After a promising few weeks for the Japanese pair where they notched up several wins, they suddenly went off the radar, and haven't had a match since the May 16 edition of SmackDown.

With Billie Kay and Peyton Royce hardly defending their belts as well, it feels like the new titles have become an afterthought for the creative team.

And it's frustrated the life out of Paige as well, who has been asking questions regarding why Sane and the 'Empress of Tomorrow' haven't been featured recently on SmackDown.

"If we don't get used I get really frustrated because we're a good tag team and we need to be utilised," Paige told The Sun, per WrestlingInc.

"Sometimes the writers have so much on their plate with everyone else's storylines, they put things on the back-burner.

"I have to remind them, 'Ok, but there is a women's tag team title… I'm like, 'What the hell dudes? Let's make something happen.'

"It frustrates me but once you actually get to speak with Vince and Hunter [Triple H] about your problems and frustrations, they're always the first to say, 'Let's change this.'

"If you go up to writers it's like talking to a brick wall sometimes, whereas if you go to Vince and Hunter they're like, 'If you have a problem we can change that for you.'

"The Kabuki Warriors can be a force to be reckoned with and that was the plan from the beginning... After the match in Tokyo hopefully we'll get to build towards a pay-per-view, which gives the girls something to look forward to. So I'm happy we have a boss that really listens to us."

The 'Wild Card Rule' has seen many talents have their air time reduced - Asuka and Sane have fell into that trap.

Things may be changing though, as last week on SmackDown saw Paige challenge The IIconics on her team's behalf to a match at a Tokyo live event, and if the Kabuki Warriors won they'd get a future title shot.

And in their home country, Asuka and Sane were victorious, so sometime in the near future they will face Royce and Kay once again, and maybe they will walk away with the titles.

Realistically though, Sane and Asuka are still being wasted, and they could easily be in feuds for either the Raw or SmackDown Women's Championship - they are THAT good, but just under-appreciated by WWE creative.