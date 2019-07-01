Ousmane Dembele has hit rock bottom as Barcelona put him up for sale on Monday evening.

The winger has been transfer listed amid strong interest from Bayern Munich, per Spanish newspaper Sport.

According to their report, which quotes a German publication, the Blaugrana need to raise funds for two blockbuster moves.

Neymar and Antoine Griezmann have both been linked with moves to the Camp Nou this summer and Barca are said to hold an interest in both.

But they won't come cheap.

It's unlikely Paris Saint-Germain will accept any less than €222 million for Neymar - the fee they paid to secure the Brazilian in 2017.

Griezmann's buyout clause is €120 million, meaning Barca would need to shell out nearly €350 million for both.

In order to spend that much money and still comply with FIFA's Financial Fair Play rules, the club will have to offload some players - and that's where Dembele comes in.

If even just one of Neymar and Griezmann arrive, the Frenchman will be deemed surplus to requirements, so there's no reason for the La Liga champions to keep him.

Sport are reporting that around €100 million will be demanded, but with Bayern and Liverpool interested, it's a real possibility Dembele could be on his way out.

A summer departure from the Camp Nou will end the 22-year-old's career in Spain after just two disappointing seasons.

He arrived in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund as Neymar's replacement and big things were expected from one of Europe's wonder kids.

But injuries have blighted his time in Catalonia and Dembele has featured just 65 times in all competitions for Barca, scoring 18 goals.

Bayern still see a lot of potential in the forward and after Chelsea have made it clear that they don't want to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi, the German champions could turn to an alternative.

With Barca putting Dembele on the transfer list, it's a real possibility he could be playing at the Allianz Arena, or even Anfield next season.