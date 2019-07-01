Sheamus hasn't been seen in a WWE ring for quite a few months now.

His last match was on the SmackDown Live episode following WrestleMania 35, which was over two months ago now.

He was on the losing end of that bout along with Cesaro and Drew McIntyre against The New Day, and during it he suffered a concussion which has kept him out ever since.

It may have been delivered by Kofi Kingston, who finished The Celtic Warrior off with A Trouble In Paradise, and that match as a whole proved to be very troubled as Big E also injured his meniscus.

Sheamus has actually been dealing with much more than just a concussion for some time now.

The Irishman suffers from spinal stenosis, which is the condition that forced multi-time world champion Edge to retire from wrestling.

He's clearly battling through it as he can still wrestle, but you have to think it's only a matter of time before he hangs up his boots.

It won't be anytime soon though, as a few weeks ago, recently retired WWE superstar Batista told Pro Wrestling Sheet that Sheamus had indeed been cleared to return but he didn't know when his reappearance would come.

"He's ready to go, he wants it, he's so hungry, he's in great shape," said The Animal.

"They're just not sure what they want to do with him creatively, so it's a very frustrating place to be."

Sheamus wouldn't be the first wrestler in recent times to have issues with the WWE creative team, but a return seems like it's coming sooner than later as he's set for an appearance at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas this week.

That is just down the road from San Antonio, where SmackDown is being hosted, so it would seem logical to bring him back to television this week.

But with the Wild Card Rule meaning a lot of superstars are appearing on both shows recently, it's left little room for the likes of Kairi Sane, Asuka, Aleister Black and others to appear on a weekly basis, so you have to wonder where Sheamus would slot back into proceedings.