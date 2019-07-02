Manchester City defended their Premier League crown by finishing one point ahead of Liverpool in the 2018/19 season.

It was one of the most exciting title battles of recent memory, but it was one that left players and supporters of the second-placed team heartbroken.

Despite failing to finish top of the league, Reds fans gave their heroes one hell of a sendoff after the final game at Anfield.

Liverpool's home stadium is one of the most famous in the world and it has a reputation for producing a special atmosphere for the big occasions.

There was no occasion last season bigger than the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

On that night back in May, Anfield delivered and so did the players. Jurgen Klopp's side completed a famous turnaround, beating the Blaugrana 4-0, to advance 4-3 on aggregate.

It was a result very few saw coming. But according to Man City boss Guardiola, the Anfield atmosphere would have contributed to the comeback.

In his opinion, there is no stadium in the world like it.

"I thought they'd [Barcelona] score a goal at Anfield," he told Catalonian publication Ara, per Sky Sports News.

"I am sure the players knew that Anfield is Anfield. The motto "This is Anfield" is no marketing spin.

"There's something about it that you will find in no other stadium in the world. They score a goal and over the next five minutes you feel that you'll receive another four.

"You feel small and the rival players seem to be all over."

The City boss also sympathised with what happened to his former club back in May.

"We've all gone through what happened to Barca. They were laughing at me when we were losing 3-0 after the first 15-20 minutes of the quarter-final," he continued.

"It's a bugger of a ground, Anfield… Next year it'll be Torino [Juventus] with [Maurizio] Sarri and Cristiano Ronaldo."

Guardiola is clearly a big admirer of Anfield and the atmosphere that Liverpool fans create.

In fact, it sounds like he'd certainly like his own supporters at Man City to create something similar one day.