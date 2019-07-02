Arsenal fans had every right to feel nervous heading into this summer's transfer window.

It became abundantly clear last season that the Gunners need a complete overhaul of their squad, especially after they finished fifth in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final.

But in order to overhaul a squad you need money, which Unai Emery doesn't have.

Emery reportedly has a transfer budget of just £45m this summer and the only way he can have more is by selling players.

Arsenal aren't in short of supply of players that need to be sold - Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny are two examples - but the money they would bring in is minimal.

That hasn't stopped Emery from making moves in the transfer market, though, with the Spaniard targeting Celtic's Kieran Tierney and Crystal Palace's Wilfrid Zaha.

Emery recently had two bids worth £15m and £17.5m rejected for Tierney, with Celtic holding out for £25m.

And on Monday, Arsenal made an opening offer of £40m for Zaha despite the 26-year-old being valued at £80m by Palace.

Only Arsenal would bid half the amount of a player's worth and it's seen the north Londoners become a laughing stock amongst football fans.

The last time Arsenal tried to low-ball a club to this extent was Liverpool back in 2013, when Arsene Wenger made a bid of £40,000,001 for Luis Suarez.

Liverpool duly rejected Wenger's cheeky offer and since then Arsenal's transfer activity has been laughable at times.

Here's a look at some of their worst transfer decisions in recent years:

2012: Sell Robin van Persie to Manchester United for £22.5m, United win the Premier League

2013: Bid £40,000,001 for Luis Suarez, Liverpool reject

2016: Sign Shkodran Mustafi for £35m

2016: Sell Serge Gnabry to Bayern Munich for £5m, now worth over £50m

2018: Swap Alexis Sanchez with Manchester United for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

2019: Let Aaron Ramsey leave on a free

2019: Bid £15m for £25m-rated Kieran Tierney, Celtic reject

2019: Submit second bid of £17.5m, Celtic reject

2019: Bid £40m for £80m-rated Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal's bid for Zaha just about sums them up and what's even more hilarious is that they basically offered their whole transfer budget.

Either the Gunners have more money than we think, or they're so desperate to sign Zaha that they're prepared to spend everything they have.

Never change, Arsenal.