Marcus Rashford is now one of the highest earners in the Premier League.

Having established himself in the Manchester United side for the last three-and-a-half seasons, the decision was taken for the young Englishman to be awarded a new deal at Old Trafford.

The contract, which sees Rashford earn a cool £250,000-a-week, married well to the current tactic of rewarding homegrown players like Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Ashley Young.

It will come as little surprise that the wages have caused such controversy, though, and particularly after fellow academy graduate Jesse Lingard was linked to a £130,000-a-week deal.

The fact of the matter is that United have one of the most heavy-handed wage bills in the Premier League and especially after they tore up the rulebook for Alexis Sanchez.

Man Utd's hefty wages

In order to woo the Chilean to Old Trafford, they slapped a £500,000-a-week deal on the table and it's reportedly played havoc with the David de Gea negotiations ever since.

The situation means that United actually have four of the six highest-earning Premier League players on their books, despite their lack of Champions League football.

It's a pretty alarming statistic and one highlighted this week by talkSPORT, who used research from Spotrac to calculate English football's biggest earners on a weekly basis.

Premier League's highest earners

The result is the 26 players who are bagging the most in the Premier League and although Kevin de Bruyne takes top spot, there's no shortage of United players hot on his tail.

With Rashford remarkably joining the rankings in sixth place, check out the full list down below:

=21. Javier Hernandez - £7,280,000 per year

=21. Heung-Min Son

=21. Ilkay Gundogan

=21. James Milner

=21. Jordan Henderson

=21. Jamie Vardy

=16. Fernandinho - £7,800,000 per year

=16. Raheem Sterling

=16. N'Golo Kante

=16. Kepa Arrizabalaga

=16. Henrikh Mkhitaryan

15. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £8,190,000 per year

14. David Silva - £8,320,000 per year

13. Virgil van Dijk - £8,580,000 per year

=11. Romelu Lukaku - £9,360,000 per year

=11. Roberto Firmino

10. Alexandre Lacazette - £9,466,673 per year

=7. Harry Kane - £10,400,000 per year

=7. David de Gea

=7. Mohamed Salah

6. Marcus Rashford - £12,000,000 per year

5. Anthony Martial - £13,000,000 per year

4. Mesut Ozil - £13,975,000 per year

3. Paul Pogba - £15,080,000 per year

2. Alexis Sanchez - £16,380,000 per year

1. Kevin De Bruyne - £16,683,333 per year

