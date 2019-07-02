A new era began on Monday Night Raw in Dallas last night as the show broadcast for the first time with Paul Heyman as Executive Director.

Fans were hoping that Heyman's influence on Raw would be shown from the get-go and that it gave the product a kick up the backside it needed.

But no-one expected the explosive start we ended up getting.

For the first time in a long while, Raw didn't kick-off with a 15 minute promo, instead we got straight into the first match - a Falls Count Anywhere match between Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman.

Aside from their match at Super ShowDown, in which Braun won convincingly, there hasn't been too much actual wrestling between the pair, and it was much of the same here with a lot of brawling around the arena.

The two behemoths then made their way up to the stage, and then things got extremely chaotic.

With Lashley posing and setting up to potentially Spear his opponent, Strowman charged towards the 'All Mighty', and sent himself and his opponent crashing through the LED wall.

It caused a huge pyro-filled explosion which got the fans chanting 'holy s**t' - and it got the same response from commentator Corey Graves too!

Maybe the pyro explosion was much more than what Graves expected, and he clearly called an audible with the expletive as WWE have edited out of their footage, but you can see the raw footage here.

Graves hinted on social media that he will be getting fined for his choice of words, but after what happened - who can blame him for his utterance?

Whilst the rest of Raw ended up being much of a muchness and still NO wrestling through the commercial break, it seems like it may take a while for Heyman to stamp his full influence on proceedings.

But the first 10 to 15 minutes of Raw was definitely a Heyman creation and it bodes for good things in Monday night's future.