Chelsea's longest-serving player, Tomas Kalas, has officially left the club

Chelsea waved goodbye to five players on Monday following the end of their contracts.

Gary Cahill was the biggest name to depart, leaving Stamford Bridge as a legend.

He won it all for the Blues, with two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two Europa Leagues, a League Cup and a Champions League to his name.

While Cahill left after seven years, Gonzalo Higuain left after just seven months.

The striker was only on loan for the second half of the 2018/19 campaign and now that Maurizio Sarri has joined Juventus, the Argentine wasn't going to stick around in London for much longer.

Back up goalkeepers Rob Green and Eduardo also left, while youngster Kyle Scott also becomes a free agent.

All of those players departed after failing to agree on new contracts - but one more name followed them out the door shortly after.

On Monday evening, Bristol City confirmed the permanent signing of Tomas Kalas, following his successful loan spell.

News of the centre-back's departure won't upset fans too much - after all, he was nowhere near breaking into the first team.

But incredibly, Kalas leaves as Chelsea's longest-serving player.

The Czech Republic international had been at Stamford Bridge since 2010 but failed to make a real impression in those nine years.

He made just four appearances for the first team and all of those came in the 2013/14 season under Jose Mourinho.

Most memorably, he featured in a 2-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield, stepping in for the injured John Terry.

But even after impressing in that game, Kalas never properly broke into any starting XI and spent most of his Chelsea career away from London.

He had a ridiculous seven loan spells, playing for teams like FC Koln, Middlesbrough and Fulham.

Last season he was sent to Bristol City and impressed enough to earn an £8 million move - which is the Championship side's record fee.

Although Kalas never made it at Chelsea, he leaves as their longest-serving player - having made just four appearances in nine years.