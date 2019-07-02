Iker Casillas is one of the greatest footballers to have ever lived, of that there can be no doubt.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been plying his trade at the absolute pinnacle of the game for two decades now and is still one of the finest ‘keepers in the game.

He made a staggering 725 appearances for boyhood club Real Madrid, winning five La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

On top of that, Casillas was an integral part of that imperious Spanish squad that won two European Championships and a FIFA World Cup in the space of just four years.

He has since made 156 appearances for Portuguese giants Porto as well, winning one Portuguese title during his spell at the Estadio do Dragao.

Casillas is one of the most decorated players to have ever graced the game and looked like he could continue playing on well into his forty’s.

However, all those trophies and glorious moments very nearly counted for nothing in one terrifying moment last season.

Casillas’ career nearly came to a shuddering halt when, at the age of 38, the Spaniard suffered a sudden heart attack.

The football world was left in shock as support flooded in for the much-loved figure.

Casillas was rushed to hospital where he spent five days before thankfully being given the all clear.

Now, Casillas has shown just what an incredible man he is by reporting for pre-season with Porto just two months after suffering the attack.

"Back to work. Day one"



Now isn’t that a sight for sore eyes.

In the aftermath, Casillas had said he would take a few months to rest but it seems two was all he needed.

Let’s hope the Spanish legend stays fit and fighting for a long time to come.

Vamos Iker!