Since his return to Monday Night Raw via the Superstar Shake-up, it's been a mixed bag of emotions for AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One was immediately thrust into the Universal Championship picture on his arrival to Monday nights, losing in an epic encounter to Seth Rollins at Money In The Bank.

But AJ had to take a short break to let his shoulder recover from the wear-and-tear of sports entertainment - but it seems like that break may have done him the world of good.

You could sense that WWE were slowly building towards something fresh and new with Styles, especially when he interacted with his former stable-mates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson a few weeks ago.

In the shows that followed, Styles has told them in no uncertain terms to get serious again as they've hardly secured any wins in recent memory, but they weren't officially back together as a threesome.

But after defeating Ricochet on Raw last week, Styles asked for a shot at the United States Championship and got one, and actually ended up defeating the high-flyer again very quickly in what seemed like a title change.

However the match was restarted as Ricochet's foot was under the ropes during the pin-fall, in what was an angle designed for no wrestling through the commercial as part of Vince McMahon's new initiative.

In the restarted bout, Ricochet retained the title due to some pin-fall wizardry, with Gallows and Anderson on the outside looking unimpressed.

But that unimpression would soon turn into aggression, as Styles finally slipped into his heel character by attacking the U.S. Champion.

Unlike when Styles brutally attacked John Cena in 2016, which got universal applause, the response was more split, with Ricochet being a fan favourite.

Styles, Gallows and Anderson all took their turns on beating down Ricochet, and then Styles hit a devastating second rope Styles Clash to lay the champ out on the mat.

Raw ended with the trio throwing up the 'too sweet' gesture to officially confirm the return of The Club - and if it's done right and they're taken seriously, there's no reason why they can't dominate in 2019.