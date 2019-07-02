Tennis really has been dominated by great comebacks in recent years.

Just when you thought both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were done at the very top of the game, they returned from respective injury nightmares to start winning Grand Slams once again.

Not to be outdone, however, Novak Djokovic then produced his own startling comeback and started winning the top titles once more.

And now, a certain Andy Murray is currently producing his own remarkable comeback, albeit in the doubles, but it's still an incredible story given where he was not too long ago.

With all eyes on Wimbledon over the next fortnight, it should be no surprise that the tennis elites are making headlines, and none more so right now than Djokovic.

Djokovic beat German Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of Wimbledon yesterday meaning the 32-year-old Serbian has now won 15 out of 15 matches at Wimbledon in the first round.

The Serb got off to a sloppy start, dropping his serve in the opening game. but any signs of an upset were immediately dispelled when he broke back the very next game, and inserted his dominance to take the opening set 6-3.

Nole will be targeting his fifth Wimbledon title and 16th Grand Slam overall, but he will face stiff competition from Federer.

The Swiss captured his 10th Halle title prior to Wimbledon and he stated after the win that he feels ‘young again’.

A rejuvenated Federer is a scary prospect for his competitors, as the world number three looks to add to his record 20 Grand Slam titles.

Novak Djokovic should be confident about his chances, and some recent stats shared by bet365 prove why.

He has now won 81 of the last 93 sets he's played in Grand Slam tennis, which is 87% of all sets at the very highest level.

He will play American Denis Kudla in the second round.