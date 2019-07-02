What a month it has been for Liverpool fans.

The Anfield faithful have spent the last few weeks drowning in images of their sixth European Cup triumph while doing their damnedest to make sure opposing fans see those images too.

Since that clinical performance against Tottenham in Madrid on June 1st, anyone who has anything to do with Liverpool has been celebrating.

A staggering 750 000 Kopites turned up for their raucous trophy parade as Jurgen Klopp’s side basked in the glory of their first trophy since 2012.

After their stunning comeback in the semi-finals against Barcelona, Liverpool were not about to let another major title slip through their fingers and, after three previous final losses, they celebrated accordingly.

Klopp pounding beer after beer atop the parade bus, Georginio Wijnaldum dropping his phone to the street, Mohamed Salah belting out “Allez, Allez, Allez” - what a time they had.

If you, as an opposing fan had been hoping that the celebratory mood might begin to draw to an end sometime soon, well we have some disappointing news for you.

That is because Anfield youngster Rhian Brewster has found another way to flex his newly acquired status as a European champion.

The striker, who was in the match-day squad for the Madrid final, was seen in a video posted by the man who gave him the cut, showing off the new look.

Standard practice for a lot of footballers these days you would say, however, Brewster was donning a very special accessory for his new trim.

That’s right, young Rhian was wearing his Champions League winners medal. What a lad.

Rumour has it he is yet to take it off since that famous night in Madrid.

Opposing fans will have had their fill of this kind of thing by now, but Liverpool fans are still absolutely loving it.

Brewster is yet to make his senior debut for the club but many are expecting that to come soon, especially with Daniel Sturridge departing the club.