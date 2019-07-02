Manchester United have made a £70 million bid for Leicester City's Harry Maguire.

The English defender is being chased by both United and their rivals, Manchester City.

According to Sky Sports News, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side moved ahead in the race to sign him on Tuesday morning, by upping their bid.

It's been previously reported that both clubs offered £65 million, which Leicester turned down.

The Foxes are said to be holding out for £75 million or above, which would make Maguire the most expensive defender in the world.

Per Sky Sports, the defender is happy at Leicester and won't force a transfer, but he is open to the idea of moving to a top six side.

Even though the Midlands club don't want to sell, they will welcome the idea of two big teams battling for his signature - which will only push the price up.

Maguire impressed in the Premier League last season, featuring in 31 of Leicester's games.

He helped the Foxes to a ninth-placed finish and was able to keep six clean sheets during the campaign. The centre-back also chipped in with three goals.

United's £70 million bid is a real statement of intent and one that fans will no doubt be excited about.

It's no secret that the Red Devils need a new defender - the position was one that Jose Mourinho desperately tried to strengthen during his tenure at Old Trafford.

He ultimately failed, but it looks like Solskjaer will be given the funds to bring in a new star.

Victor Lindelof is expected to be one of United's key centre-backs for years to come, but he needs a solid partner.

Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly have all failed to hold down a place in the back-line and it looks like they could be on the bench next season.

Maguire would certainly be an improvement, but it's not clear if Leicester will accept this improved bid.