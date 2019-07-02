Do not adjust your screens, Tottenham have finally ended their run without a transfer.

Over 500 days have passed since they secured a move for Lucas Moura and after two consecutive windows without spending a penny, Spurs are officially back in the market.

They confirmed the signing of Jack Clarke from Leeds United on Tuesday morning, putting pen to paper on a contract until 2023.

However, just as Tottenham finally completed their first signing since January 2018, it was confirmed that Clarke will be returning to Elland Road on loan for the 2019-20 season.

Clarke informed Tottenham's official website: “I’m delighted to join Tottenham and in the short term I’ll be giving my all to hopefully help Leeds win promotion.”

Jack Clarke signs for Tottenham

"It’s one of the biggest clubs in England, if not the world, and I’m delighted to be a part of it."

At just 18 years old, there's real potential for the winger to kick on in the Premier League, having already experienced a breakthrough season under Marcelo Bielsa.

The York-born forward accumulated 24 appearances and scored two goals as Leeds narrowly lost out on promotion in the Championship play-offs.

Spurs fans will be hoping that Clarke will thrive under Mauricio Pochettino much like Dele Alli, who also arrived in north London after time in the Football League.

It's expected that Tottenham will monitor his progress at Leeds before deciding whether to continue a series of loans or integrate him into the team when 2020 arrives.

Do you think Clarke will be a success in north London? Have your say in the comments section below.