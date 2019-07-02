Adidas are under investigation after their Arsenal kit launch was hijacked by racist and offensive Twitter accounts on Monday night.

As part of a social media campaign called #DareToCreate, Twitter users were able to put their own names on the back of a virtual shirt.

Adidas then tweeted out the shirts, with some containing references to Adolf Hitler and Madeleine McCann.

Handles like @InnocentHitler, @MadelineMcCann and @GasAllJ**s were printed on the virtual shirt and made public.

Most of the tweets have now been deleted by Adidas, but screenshots were inevitably taken and are now circulating on Twitter.

Adidas have come under fire for their botched launch, with a spokesperson confirming on Tuesday that Twitter are investigating.

"As part of our partnership launch with Arsenal we have been made aware of the abuse of a Twitter personalisation mechanic created to allow excited fans to get their name on the back of the new jersey," the spokesperson said.

"Due to a small minority creating offensive versions of this we have immediately turned off the functionality and the Twitter team will be investigating."

Arsenal Football Club are yet to comment.

Adidas' social media gaffe is reminiscent of Walkers' campaign from 2017, where fans were asked to upload selfies that would be printed onto a box held up by Gary Lineker.

But photos were sent in of Harold Shipman, Josef Fritzl, Jimmy Savile and Rolf Harris instead, which Walkers then tweeted out on their account.