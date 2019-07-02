Football

.

Adidas under fire after Arsenal kit launch is taken over by offensive Twitter accounts

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Adidas are under investigation after their Arsenal kit launch was hijacked by racist and offensive Twitter accounts on Monday night.

As part of a social media campaign called #DareToCreate, Twitter users were able to put their own names on the back of a virtual shirt.

Adidas then tweeted out the shirts, with some containing references to Adolf Hitler and Madeleine McCann.

Handles like @InnocentHitler, @MadelineMcCann and @GasAllJ**s were printed on the virtual shirt and made public.

Most of the tweets have now been deleted by Adidas, but screenshots were inevitably taken and are now circulating on Twitter.

p1dep28l66hi944251o6r3o2a9.jpg

Adidas have come under fire for their botched launch, with a spokesperson confirming on Tuesday that Twitter are investigating.

"As part of our partnership launch with Arsenal we have been made aware of the abuse of a Twitter personalisation mechanic created to allow excited fans to get their name on the back of the new jersey," the spokesperson said.

"Due to a small minority creating offensive versions of this we have immediately turned off the functionality and the Twitter team will be investigating."

p1dep392lra9pm92f0if9t9rcd.jpg

Arsenal Football Club are yet to comment.

Adidas' social media gaffe is reminiscent of Walkers' campaign from 2017, where fans were asked to upload selfies that would be printed onto a box held up by Gary Lineker.

But photos were sent in of Harold Shipman, Josef Fritzl, Jimmy Savile and Rolf Harris instead, which Walkers then tweeted out on their account.

Topics:
Adidas Football
Football
Premier League
Arsenal

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again