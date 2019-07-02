Tennis

Venus Williams wished Cori Gauff well at the net after shock Wimbledon defeat

Fifteen-year-old superstar Cori Gauff stunned the world on Monday evening by sinking five-time Wimbledon champion and grass court specialist Venus Williams in straight-sets 6-4, 6-4.

The first day of Wimbledon didn’t disappoint with numerous big-name casualties at the first hurdle, with both Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas failing on the first day from the men’s draw, and world number two Naomi Osaka crumbling on Centre Court.

The biggest shock, though, was without a doubt that of the young American Gauff.

The teenager is a staggering 24 years junior to Williams and wasn’t even born by the time Venus had already won the Wimbledon Championships twice.

Gauff idolised the Williams sisters growing up and the advice Venus gave her at the handshake will give the world number 313 plenty of encouragement going forward.

When quizzed on what Venus told her at the net, Gauff said, as per The Metro: “She told me congratulations and keep going, she said good luck and I told her thanks for everything she did.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her – I told her she was so inspiring and I’ve always wanted to tell her that but I’ve never had the guts before.

“My parents will be super happy, my dad was jumping up every time I won a point, I’m so happy they spent all their time on me and my brothers and making sure we’re successful.”

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Gauff is the youngest ever player to qualify for Wimbledon and had to sit a science exam during qualification.

“I never thought this would happen. I’m literally living my dream right now. I’m really happy Wimbledon gave me the chance to play, I never thought I’d get this far.”

She will now go on to face Magdalena Rybarikova in round two on Wednesday, her opponent this time only a mere 15 years her senior.

