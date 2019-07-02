Cristiano Ronaldo's immense footballing ability has afforded him a luxurious lifestyle.

Not only is the Juventus superstar one of the most revered sportsperson on the planet, but one of the biggest celebrities in general and is almost instantly recognisable.

Over spells with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juve, Ronaldo has scored over 600 goals, won almost 30 major trophies and has bagged the Ballon d'Or on five occasions.

Naturally then, even before we bring sponsorship deals into the equation, clubs are willing to pay Ronaldo pretty handsomely and he always featured amongst the world's highest-paid athletes.

According to Forbes, only Lionel Messi earned more money this year, with Ronaldo taking home a pay packet of $109 million to top the likes of Tiger Woods and LeBron James.

Ronaldo's car collection

So, what does Ronaldo actually spend his money on? Aside from houses, boats and clothes, it seems the 34-year-old very much fits into the rich man's stereotype of loving fast cars.

There are few months which go by without Ronaldo posing on Instagram next to his latest motor and in fairness, his car collection is looking pretty incredible.

While it's impossible - save breaking into all his worldwide garages - to pinpoint every single car he owns and how much it costs him, we can compile the evidence to give it a pretty good go.

From media reports and actual photographs from Ronaldo, we can discern that his car collection is worth somewhere in the region of $20 million (£15.8 million).

Bearing that in mind, here are some of the most expensive motors under his ownership:

Bugatti La Voiture Noire - $11,900,000

Disputably the most expensive road car ever built, reports from Spain claim that Ronaldo was the secret buyer of this incredible motor and for an absolutely eye-watering £9.5 million at that.

CR7 Bugatti Chiron - $2,700,000

Sound more expensive than your 'every day' Chiron? Well, Ronaldo forked out some extra cash to get his flashy Bugatti customised and it was the perfect way to celebrate winning Euro 2016.

Bugatti Veyron - $2,100,000

Name a better love story than Ronaldo and Bugatti. With a top speed of 255mph, Ronaldo paid big bucks for the world's fastest road car and expanded his garage to 19 vehicles in the process.

McLaren Senna - $950,000

Ronaldo was seen cruising through the streets of Lisbon in McLaren's fastest ever road car just this week and it's fitting the name pays homage to a fellow sporting legend in Ayrton Senna.

Rolls Royce Cullinan - $315,000

The Portuguese bought the incredibly rare 4x4 earlier this month and only a handful of players, including Mamadou Sakho of all people, have managed to get their hands on the luxury SUV.

Ujn Ferrari 599 GTO - $378,000

If we're being completely accurate, Ronaldo has three Ferraris in his vehicular arsenal, but this is the most expensive of the bunch. He was photographed with the white-painted beauty in 2018.

Ronaldo is also believed to own the following: Maserati GranCabrio, Porsche Cayenne, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Porsche 911 Carrera 2S Cabriolet, Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sports Coupe, Bentley Continental GTC, Audi RS6, and Audi Q7.

What do you think is the best car in Ronaldo's collection? Have your say in the comments section below.