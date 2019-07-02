Safe to say Arsenal's bid to sign Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha didn't get off to the best of starts on Monday.

Despite Zaha being valued at £80m, Arsenal tried to kickstart negotiations with a low-ball offer of just £40m.

It's a classic move from the Gunners to submit such a low bid - remember when they offered £40,000,001 for Luis Suarez? - but they should have known it was never going to work.

Zaha is Palace's prized asset and after they sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for £50m, they're going to do everything in their power to keep the 26-year-old.

Which is a big problem for Arsenal and manager Unai Emery, because they haven't got much money to spend this summer.

Emery has been given a budget of £45m and the only way he can generate more is by selling players.

But therein lies another issue, because even though Arsenal have plenty of players to sell, they wouldn't command high transfer fees.

Arsenal need a miracle to sign Zaha and now further details of their £40m bid have emerged that make it even more embarrassing.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal's offer "comprised of staggered payments over five years", which equates to £8m per year.

In response to the ridiculous bid, Palace told the Gunners that they want double the amount (£80m) paid within a year.

Typical Arsenal - they don't stand a chance of signing Zaha by the sounds of it.

Missing out on the Ivory Coast international would be a big blow, especially considering he supported them as a child and reportedly wants to join.

Zaha's brother has also urged for the move to happen, while Zaha himself has tried to stay quiet on the rumours.

"I don't know, we'll see in the future," he told reporters when asked about joining Arsenal on Monday.

"I have no comment on it, the only thing that's on my mind now is trying to win this cup. I'm fixated on how far we go in the tournament."