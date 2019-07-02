WWE

The Monday Night Raw titantron looks to be getting a makeover in the near future.

Monday Night Raw reportedly getting a new titantron and stage design after Raw explosion

The Paul Heyman Era of Monday Night Raw got off to a very explosive start last night in Dallas.

Not only did we get a heel turn from the 'Phenomenal' AJ Styles, but the evening kicked off with one of the best openings to Raw in some time.

The Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman feud has been underwhelming to say the very least, with the 'Monster Among Men' knocking off the 'All Mighty' at Super ShowDown last month.

Gimmick battles such as an arm wrestle and a tug of war have been set in the previous few weeks, but the two behemoths did battle again in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Raw.

The brawl made its way to the main stage, where Strowman flung himself at Lashley at full speed, sending both men crashing through the LED wall and caused a huge pyro explosion.

Reports from WWE stated that Lashley left hospital last night, but Strowman suffered a 'separated pelvis' in the incident.

It looks like we now know the reason for the stage spot, as WrestleVotes have revealed that it's been the plan for a little while now.

The reputable Twitter account have stated that WWE were in the process of having a new set designed and built, and that the stunt involving Strowman and Lashley may accelerate those plans.

The Attitude Era titantron for Monday Night Raw was simple yet effective

The lower part of the current set is basically a reverse of the one they used between 2008 and 2016, but the top half is just a thin, curved screen.

Past and present WWE fans will debate on which is the best all-time set for Monday Night Raw, with both the 'Raw Is War' Attitude Era stage and the Ruthless Aggression set-up very popular with fans.

The Ruthless Aggression era set for Raw was also popular with fans

Whatever the reported new set looks like, it's bound to be bold and bright with LED features, but we may see a new look altogether in the Heyman Era.

